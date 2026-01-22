Anupamaa Written Update, January 22: Anupamaa Fights For Chawl Despite Knowing Parag Has Risked Everything

Anupamaa | Star Plus

Anupamaa Written Update, January 22: Today's episode of Anupamaa begins with Parag telling Anupama that he knows she would never intentionally do anything wrong. He acknowledges that she has made mistakes in her life but insists her intentions were always pure. He then asks if he can seek her help, to which Parag replies that he has come asking for her help because he cannot back out, he has risked everything in this project.

Parag further reveals that he even risked his house for the project without informing anyone. He requests Anupama not to stop the project, for him, his family, and especially for the kids living there.

Meanwhile, when Anupama returns, the chawl residents throw her belongings outside and ask her to leave. Soon, Jassi and Sarita arrive and save her. Watching the chaos, Anupama tells everyone that she will move out but will not stay away from their house permanently. She decides to stay outside the chawl until they regain their home.

Anupama then gathers clothes and bamboo sticks to build a makeshift room outside the chawl. When the residents try to dismantle it, Jassi, Sarita, and others form a human chain to protect her. Anupama thanks them but asks them not to risk themselves on her account. She admits her mistake and encourages them to side with the chawl residents. However, Ishani and Pari step forward, telling her they will support her and are there if she needs anything.

On the other hand, Paritosh celebrates Parag’s fall after discovering that he has risked everything for the project. He calls Parag his enemy and informs Ansh and Shahs that Parag has even put his house on the line, which is now at risk of being auctioned.

Meanwhile, Rajni vows to no longer play fair game. Prem and Rahi arrive to console Anupama. She asks them to return home and take Ishani and Pari with them, but Rahi urges her mother to come to Ahmedabad. Anupama refuses, deciding to stay and fight. She gives her oath and tells them to leave, promising to handle things herself.

Since Pari and Ishani remain, Anupama asks why they didn’t leave with Prem and Rahi. Both assure her that they will stay by her side until she wins. They suggest targeting Rajni’s public image, pointing out that her political reputation is her weak point.

Paritosh and Pakhi call Ishani and Pari, asking them to return, but both refuse and reaffirm their support for Anupama. Baa, along with Ansh, Baapuji, and Kinjal, also stands by her.

The episode ends with a promo showing Anupama filing a police complaint against Rajni. Rajni taunts her for lacking evidence, but Anupama vows that she will soon gather proof.