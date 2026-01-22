TRP Week 2 (2026): Naagin 7 Sees A Fall Amid AI-Use Backlash While Anupama Regains Its Position

TRP Week 2 |

The 2026 Week 2 TRP report is here! Once again, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has topped the charts, emerging as the highest-rated show of the week. However, Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 7 has witnessed a slight dip in its TRP this time.

Naagin 7 has slipped down to the third position, while the second spot has once again been taken by Anupamaa. The drop in Naagin 7’s TRP is being speculated to be due to the use of AI in the show, as it faced heavy trolling from viewers over the same.

The fourth spot was secured by Tum Se Tum Tak, followed by Udne Ki Aasha at No. 5. Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan, on the other hand, has remained consistent in its position and once again secured the sixth spot on the TRP chart list.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is slowly attempting a recovery. In Week 2 of 2026, the show moved up to the seventh position. It was followed by Vasudha at No. 8 and Laughter Chefs 3 at No. 9. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has continued to manage a spot in the Top 10. Despite witnessing a slight fall in its TRP, the show secured the No. 10 position.

2026 Week 2 TRP List

1. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

2. Anupamaa

3. Naagin 7

4. Tum Se Tum Tak

5. Udne Ki Aasha

6. Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan

7. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

8. Vasudha

9. Laughter Chefs 3

10. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Week 3 (2026) Most Popular Actor Of Hindi TV

In Week 3's report of the most popular Hindi TV actors, Naagin 7 leads Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Namik Paul topped the charts. However, this could change as Naagin 7’s TRP has seen a slight dip. The third spot went to Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly, followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Samridhii Shukla at fourth, and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’s Smriti Irani rounding out the Top 5.