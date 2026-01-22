 TRP Week 2 (2026): Naagin 7 Sees A Fall Amid AI-Use Backlash While Anupama Regains Its Position
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentTRP Week 2 (2026): Naagin 7 Sees A Fall Amid AI-Use Backlash While Anupama Regains Its Position

TRP Week 2 (2026): Naagin 7 Sees A Fall Amid AI-Use Backlash While Anupama Regains Its Position

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 continues to dominate the TRP charts for Week 2 of 2026, claiming the top spot once again. Anupamaa retains the second position, while Naagin 7 faces a slight dip amid recent controversy.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 03:39 PM IST
article-image
TRP Week 2 |

The 2026 Week 2 TRP report is here! Once again, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has topped the charts, emerging as the highest-rated show of the week. However, Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 7 has witnessed a slight dip in its TRP this time.

Naagin 7 has slipped down to the third position, while the second spot has once again been taken by Anupamaa. The drop in Naagin 7’s TRP is being speculated to be due to the use of AI in the show, as it faced heavy trolling from viewers over the same.

The fourth spot was secured by Tum Se Tum Tak, followed by Udne Ki Aasha at No. 5. Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan, on the other hand, has remained consistent in its position and once again secured the sixth spot on the TRP chart list.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is slowly attempting a recovery. In Week 2 of 2026, the show moved up to the seventh position. It was followed by Vasudha at No. 8 and Laughter Chefs 3 at No. 9. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has continued to manage a spot in the Top 10. Despite witnessing a slight fall in its TRP, the show secured the No. 10 position.

FPJ Shorts
THE World University Rankings By Subject 2026: US, UK Dominate Globally; IISc Bangalore Stands Out For India
THE World University Rankings By Subject 2026: US, UK Dominate Globally; IISc Bangalore Stands Out For India
Indian Bank Net Profit Rises To ₹3,061 Crore In Q3, Revenue Surges To ₹19,663 Crore, Cumulative 9M PAT Up 13.7%
Indian Bank Net Profit Rises To ₹3,061 Crore In Q3, Revenue Surges To ₹19,663 Crore, Cumulative 9M PAT Up 13.7%
TRP Week 2 (2026): Naagin 7 Sees A Fall Amid AI-Use Backlash While Anupama Regains Its Position
TRP Week 2 (2026): Naagin 7 Sees A Fall Amid AI-Use Backlash While Anupama Regains Its Position
Radico Khaitan Q3 Net Profit Jumps 62% To ₹155 Crore On Record Volumes & Premiumisation Drive
Radico Khaitan Q3 Net Profit Jumps 62% To ₹155 Crore On Record Volumes & Premiumisation Drive

2026 Week 2 TRP List

1. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

2. Anupamaa

3. Naagin 7

4. Tum Se Tum Tak

5. Udne Ki Aasha

6. Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan

7. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

8. Vasudha

9. Laughter Chefs 3

10. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Week 3 (2026) Most Popular Actor Of Hindi TV

In Week 3's report of the most popular Hindi TV actors, Naagin 7 leads Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Namik Paul topped the charts. However, this could change as Naagin 7’s TRP has seen a slight dip. The third spot went to Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly, followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Samridhii Shukla at fourth, and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’s Smriti Irani rounding out the Top 5.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

TRP Week 2 (2026): Naagin 7 Sees A Fall Amid AI-Use Backlash While Anupama Regains Its Position
TRP Week 2 (2026): Naagin 7 Sees A Fall Amid AI-Use Backlash While Anupama Regains Its Position
The Beach House On OTT: Here's To Know Everything About This Captivating Horror Film
The Beach House On OTT: Here's To Know Everything About This Captivating Horror Film
'You Know We Are Joking About It But...': Rani Mukherji Breaks Down While Recalling Dubbing In Early...
'You Know We Are Joking About It But...': Rani Mukherji Breaks Down While Recalling Dubbing In Early...
Mahadev And Sons Written Update, January 22: Vidya Feels Proud Of The Sacrifice Ashish Made For His...
Mahadev And Sons Written Update, January 22: Vidya Feels Proud Of The Sacrifice Ashish Made For His...
Splitsvilla Season 16 Episode 7: Will Himanshu Arora Be Eliminated? Three Couples Safe, Mystery Box...
Splitsvilla Season 16 Episode 7: Will Himanshu Arora Be Eliminated? Three Couples Safe, Mystery Box...