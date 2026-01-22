Border 2 Early Morning Shows To Be Cancelled On January 23 As Film's Content Still Not Ready? Here's What We Know

With Sunny Deol's Border 2 slated to hit cinemas on Friday (January 23), distributors and exhibitors across the country are on edge as the film’s content is yet to be delivered, creating confusion just hours before the first scheduled shows. With barely 10 to 12 hours left for screenings to begin, the situation has triggered concern within trade circles over possible delays or cancellations of morning shows.

According to a report in Film Information, industry sources, digital delivery platforms, including UFO Moviez, have informed territorial distributors and theatre owners that the downloading process may be further delayed.

A senior trade source informed the portal that the final content was expected to be made available around midnight. “Given the current status of the content, morning shows look extremely difficult,” the source said.

The issue is further compounded by the film’s lengthy runtime. Border 2, which reportedly runs for approximately 3 hours and 20 minutes, would require several hours to download even after the content becomes available. Trade insiders estimate that the process could take anywhere between three to four hours per cinema, depending on bandwidth and system readiness.

The report further stated that UFO Moviez has also formally communicated the delay to exhibitors via a WhatsApp message, indicating that the download would begin only on the morning of the release day. The message read, “Dear all, download of Border 2 will start at 6.30 am tentatively on 23 January, 2026. Please keep the system ON. Thanks. UFO MOVIEZ."

This communication has added to exhibitors’ concerns, especially those who had scheduled early morning shows. With downloads beginning at 6.30 am, it remains uncertain whether theatres will be able to complete the process in time to honour their first shows.

As of now, neither the makers of Border 2 nor the distributors have issued an official clarification on whether the release plan will be altered.

Starring Sunny, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa and Ahan Shetty, among others, the film has already generated strong buzz ahead of its opening day, with audiences expressing high expectations for its box office performance. The film has been directed by Anurag Singh.