Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Netizens Predict Massive Opening For Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan's War Film

All eyes are on Border 2 as the much-anticipated war film gears up for its theatrical release on Friday (January 23). Starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in lead roles, the film has already generated strong buzz ahead of its opening day, with audiences expressing high expectations for its box office performance.

Ahead of the release, The Free Press Journal conducted a poll on X (formerly known as Twitter), asking netizens to predict the film’s Day 1 box office collection. The results indicate overwhelming confidence in the film’s opening potential. A massive 84.2 per cent of respondents believe that Border 2 will earn between Rs 40 crore and Rs 50 crore on its first day at the domestic box office.

Meanwhile, 14 per cent of voters estimated that the film would open in the Rs 30-40 crore range. Only 1.8 per cent felt the opening would be between Rs 10-20 crore, while none of the participants predicted a collection in the Rs 20-30 crore bracket.

The poll clearly suggests that audiences are expecting a blockbuster start for the film.

The strong prediction can be attributed to several factors, including the legacy of the 1997 blockbuster Border, Sunny Deol’s long-standing association with patriotic roles, and Varun and Diljit's fan base.

Additionally, the film’s theme of nationalism and action-heavy narrative has traditionally resonated well with Indian audiences, especially during theatrical releases.

With advance buzz and audience sentiment leaning heavily in its favour, Border 2 is expected to make an impact at the box office on Day 1. However, whether the film lives up to these lofty expectations will only be clear once the official figures roll in after release.

It remains to be seen if netizens' predictions will translate into real-time box office numbers, or if Border 2 will spring a surprise - either way.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 also stars Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anyaa Singh, Medha Rana and others.