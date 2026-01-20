'One Of The Biggest...': Astrologer Predicts Box Office Fate Of Sunny Deol Starrer Border 2

Border 2 Still | YouTube

Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh, is one of the most awaited films of the year. The trailer and the songs of the movie have created a good pre-release buzz, and the expectations from the film are also quite high. An astrologer named Sumit Bajaj, took to X (Twitter) to reveal whether the film will become a hit at the box office or not.

Bajaj's prediction is that the movie will be one of the biggest hits of 2026. He tweeted, "Border 2 is going to be one of the biggest superhit of 2026 (sic)." Check out the tweet below...

Read Also Sonam Bajwa Graces Border 2 Music Launch In A Simple Yet Elegant Anarkali; Check Pics

Netizens React To Astrologer's Prediction For Border 2

A netizen replied to the astrologer and wrote, "The movie is just made for money bags what else we can expect (sic)." Another X user wrote, "But advance booking is very ordinary (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Looking forward to this AWESOME MOVIE By JP Dutta ji & @RealNidhiDutta ..... Border 2 is certainly gonna roar like Sunny DEOL's voice!!!!! (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Border 2 Cast

While the film stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh as male leads, the movie features Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Anya Singh, and Sonam Bajwa as the female leads.

Border 2 Release Date

Border 2 is slated to release on January 23, 2026. The film is expected to take a good opening at the box office due to the nostalgia factor. But, of course, the box office result also depneds on the reviews and word of mouth.

Border is a cult film, and the audience is expecting that even Border 2 will be a great movie. So, let's wait and watch.