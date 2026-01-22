Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 January 22 Written Update: Mihir Slaps Ranvijay For Torturing Pari, Asks Him To Stay Away From Her

In the latest episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 (Thursday, January 22), Tulsi informs Vrinda that Pari has filed a police complaint against Ranvijay. However, Angad is still not fully supporting Vrinda, as he continues to harbour doubts about Pari.

Angad behaves suspiciously and leaves the house after lying, eventually arranging Ranvijay’s bail. Ranvijay tells him that he wanted to check whether Angad was on his side, which is why he called him directly to help secure the bail. However, Angad makes it clear that he is not supporting him and questions what is really going on between him and Pari.

Noina looks for a lawyer for Ranvijay and tells him that she will support him, as she cannot allow Tulsi to win.

Tulsi tells Vrinda that they have received an order and need to present samples of 1,000 sarees. However, she is worried about how they will manage to produce such a large number of sarees. Tulsi tells Angad that there is one person who can help them with this work and that person is Ajay, Pari's ex-husband.

Tulsi seeks Ajay’s help and asks him to do her a favour. However, Ajay tells her that after everything Tulsi has done for him, it is he who owes her a favour. He agrees to work with her and support her in the task.

Meanwhile, Mihir informs Noina that he has matched Dev and Saloni’s horoscopes and that even the pandit has confirmed they are compatible. Lightening the moment, Mihir jokingly checks his and Noina’s kundalis on an app and remarks that they are completely incompatible, with not a single quality matching between them.

After securing bail, Ranvijay returns home and is furious with Pari. A heated argument breaks out between the two, during which Pari says they should separate. She tells him that she has endured enough and now wants to live separately for the sake of her daughter, adding that she cannot stay with him anymore because of his physical abuse. Enraged, Ranvijay raises his hand to hit Pari, but Mihir steps in, grabs his hand, slaps him, and sternly warns him to stay away from Pari.