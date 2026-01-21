Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 January 21 Written Update: Mihir Dances & Celebrates Tulsi's Win, Pari Files Police Complaint Against Ranvijay

In the latest episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 (Wednesday, January 21), Tulsi impresses everyone with her speech at the textile competition, and Mihir applauds her proudly. When Noina asks Mihir why he is clapping for Tulsi despite her being a competitor, he replies that it is out of sportsmanship and ignores Noina.

Later, Noina is confident that she will win the competition. However, Tulsi and her company are announced as the winners. The judge says that Tulsi prioritised her workers’ welfare over her own profit, adding that this is what a true cooperative stands for. Tulsi, Angad, Pari, Ritik and Vaishnavi are overjoyed, and Tulsi can hardly believe that she has won.

Tulsi celebrates her win, while Mihir pretends to storm off in anger. Noina then tells Tulsi that she won only because luck was on her side that day. Tulsi calmly responds that hard work matters more than luck, adding that fortune favours those with pure intentions and strong resolve.

Mihir tells Noina that he is upset about Tulsi winning the competition and securing the contract, claiming that it has completely unsettled him. However, his reaction is merely an act. Once Noina leaves, Mihir reveals his true feelings, expressing happiness and celebrating Tulsi’s victory.

Later, Pari and Tulsi visit Angad and Vrinda’s home in the chawl. During the visit, Tulsi asks Pari how things are progressing with Ranvijay. Pari shares that Mihir is supporting her decision to divorce Ranvijay, describing him as an unpleasant person. She admits that she made a mistake by marrying Ranvijay despite Tulsi’s warnings and apologises to her.

Tulsi reassures Pari, saying that what is done is in the past, and explains that even Pari’s daughter now understands that her marriage with Ranvijay is an abusive relationship. She encourages Pari to stay strong, reminding her that this is a fight she must see through and not step back from. Pari says that she will fight this battle - for herself and for her daughter.

Ritik meets Munni, and now that she has become a collector, she guides him about his factory and the right steps he should take. Ritik is impressed to see how capable Munni has become. He tells her that he never imagined she would rise to such a senior position, to which Munni replies that she had always known Ritik would become a successful businessman.

Pari files a police complaint against Ranvijay, after Tulsi asked her to do so, following which the police arrest him from Shantiniketan.