WATCH: Shraddha Kapoor Introduces Rumoured BF Rahul Mody To Aditya Roy Kapur At Mumbai Airport

The who's who of Bollywood were seen flying to Jamnagar for the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, and it was one big get-together at the Mumbai airport on Friday morning. In the midst of it, a video of Shraddha Kapoor, her rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody and actor Aditya Roy Kapur has caught the eyes of netizens.

In the video, the Aashiqui 2 duo, Shraddha and Aditya, can be seen having a mini reunion at the Mumbai airport as all of them took off for Jamnagar around the same time. The two spotted each other and instantly went for a hug, and it was then that the Baaghi actress was seen introducing her rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody to Aditya.

Shraddha can be seen gesturing towards Rahul in the video, and Aditya quickly moved towards him and the two men shook hands and exchanged smiles.

For those unawares, Shraddha and Aditya were rumoured to be dating a few years ago, however, they never confirmed their relationship.

Ananya Panday, who is currently in a relationship with Aditya, was also seen in the same frame, interacting with the others present around.

Post landing in Jamnagar too, Shraddha and Rahul were seen exiting the airport together and boarding the bus which was arranged by the Ambanis to move the entourage to the pre-wedding bash venue.

The festivities for Anant and Radhika kickstarted on Friday evening with the biggest names of Bollywood, Hollywood, politics, sports and the business world, all under one roof. The pre-wedding bash will be held from March 1 to March 3, with each day having different themes and activities planned.