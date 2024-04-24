Aditya Roy Kapur Holidays With Ananya Panday's Father Chunky Panday In Goa Amid Breakup Rumours - Photos Go Viral

Days after rumours of Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday's alleged breakup went viral, the handsome hunk was spotted holidaying with the latter's father Chunky Panday in Goa recently. While Aditya and Ananya have neither accepted nor denied their relationship, their pictures and appearances together are testimony to their love.

And now, a lucky fan in Goa shared photos on his social media handle in which he can be seen posing with Chunky and Aditya, albeit separately.

The first photo is a selfie of the fan with Chunky Panday, and in the second picture, he can be seen posing with the Gumraah actor by the beach. Fans joined the dots and noted that the both Aditya and Chunky were indeed together, bonding in Goa.

However, Ananya seems to be back in the bay as she was spotted in the city on Wednesday morning, looking all fresh and flashing her bright smile at the paps.

Of late, reports have been doing the rounds that Aditya and Ananya had parted ways within a year of their relationship, but looks like there is no truth to the reports.

Recently, Chunky opened up on Ananya's relationship status and her bond with Aditya, and to that, he responded that he was fine with it as his daughter was all grown up now.

"I think she is 25, she is earning more money than I did. She is free to do what she wants. How dare I tell my 25 year old daughter what to do," the actor said.

On the work front, Aditya will be next seen in the sequel of The Night Manager, the show which propelled him to overnight success. He also has Metro In Dino with Anurag Basu in the pipeline.

Ananya, on the other hand, has the release of her series, Call Me Bae, scheduled for 2024.