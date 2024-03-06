 'Can I Cut The Umbilical Cord?': Ananya Panday Asks Pregnant Cousin Alanna To 'Pull Out' Her Own Baby
Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, March 06, 2024, 05:27 PM IST
Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday recently took everyone by surprise as she announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Ivor McCray. The two got married last year, and as they announced the news of their pregnancy with their family members, Ananya seemed to be overjoyed and she even suggested that the soon-to-be-mother should 'pull out' her own baby like Kim Kardashian.

Alanna took to her YouTube channel to share a video in which she can be seen sharing the good news with her family over video calls. In the video, she can be seen telling her brother Ahaan that she was expecting a baby, and it was then that a shocked Ananya jumped in.

"If she is pregnant, I’ll die. Stop it, Alanna," Ananya expressed, adding, "You can't be pregnant". As Alanna showed her ultrasound film to the actress on camera, Ananya reacted, "Oh my God. Is it a boy, is it a girl, what is it? How big is it? How many months has it been? Show the photo. Oh my God, I’m gonna die."

The Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan actress went on to say, "Can I cut the umbilical cord? You know Kourtney Kardashian pulled out her own baby, you should do that."

Alanna can then be seen teasing Ananya that she would faint while cutting the cord, and added that she would deliver the baby in a hospital, and not at home.

Alanna tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Ivor McCray in March 2023. And in February this year, they took to their social media handles to share a video in which the former can be seen flaunting her baby bump.

