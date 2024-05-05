Shreyas Talpade Hints His Cardiac Arrest Could Be Due To COVID-19 Vaccine: ‘We Have No Idea...’

Shreyas Talpade |

Shreyas Talpade went into cardiac arrest while their car was stuck in traffic. His wife Deepti managed to get help, and Shreyas was given emergency treatment by the doctors. Since then the actor was in news for his health conditions. Now, after his recovery, the actor has talked about suffering a heart attack last year and has wondered whether it was somehow related to Covid vaccine.

In an interview with Indian Express, Shreyas spoke about his near-death experience. According to him, “I gave myself a big scare. It was unfortunate, unexpected. I believed I was taking care of my diet, exercise and health. Apparently there are theories about the vaccine as well… We have been hearing about people working out or playing and something happening, or a person who is taking care of himself and something happening.”

He also talked about health at the time of experiencing the cardiac arrest to Lehren Retro. He stated, “I don’t smoke, I am not a regular drinker. I drink perhaps once a month and within limits. My cholesterol was a little high, which I was told is normal these days. I was taking medication for that and it had come down reasonably. So, if I have none of the other factors, I have no diabetes, no blood pressure, then what could be the reason? We have been as careful as possible.”

When he was question that if he feels that it might be related to the side effects of the covid -19 vaccine, Shreyas said, “I would not negate the theory. It was only after the Covid vaccine that I started to experience some fatigue and tiredness. There has to be some amount of truth and we cannot negate the theory. It can be Covid or the vaccine, I don’t know which of the two, but it is associated (with my condition).”

He further added, “It is very unfortunate and scary because we genuinely don’t know what we have taken inside our bodies. We trusted the companies, went with the flow. I never heard of such incidents before Covid.”

“I want to know what the vaccine has done to us. I am not sure whether it is Covid or the vaccine. Till I don’t have all the facts and proof, it is pointless to make any statements. Nevertheless, I want to know more,” he concluded.

The AZD1222 vaccine was created by AstraZeneca and The University of Oxford following the 2020 coronavirus epidemic. It was produced and distributed under the brand name Covishield in India and other low- and middle-income nations by Serum Institute of India (SII) under license from the Swedish-British pharmaceutical and the university.