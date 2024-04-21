FPJ EXCLUSIVE: Luv You Shankar Actor Shreyas Talpade On Life After Heart Attack, Says 'Have Started Taking Time Seriously'

Shreyas Talpade, who suffered from a severe heart attack is now keeping well. His latest film Luv You Shankar that released in the theatres on April 19, 2024 is helmed by O My Friend Ganesha fame director Rajiv S. Ruia. In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, actor talks about his life after recovery, why he signed Luv You Shankar, his thoughts on OTT and more.

Excerpts:

How are you feeling now?

Honestly, I am taking one day at a time as it comes. Suddenly, I have started taking time very seriously. Life is unpredictable and of course, I have to take care of my health now. I enjoy what I do and I will keep doing it at my own pace. I am just taking it easy

Tell us something about Luv You Shankar?

The film is about faith. It is about a little kid who experiences certain things in life that lead him to a different path guided by little Shiv ji. It is a beautiful mixture of a kids film and a typical Bollywood masala film.

Go on…

Director Rajiv S. Ruia, who helmed O My Friend Ganesha franchise brings this film. People haven’t seen this kind of Shiv ji. We have always seen his larger than life portrayal. The small kid and him share things with each other ruled with the faith.

Do you feel that Luv You Shankar is a safe bet for you since it carries the legacy of O My Friend Ganesha?

I feel, the director knows what he has done. He helmed O My Friend Ganesha franchise so he pretty much knows and understands the psyche of kids. There are a couple of very unique things in the narrative. There’s a certain new approach that he had tried with this film. It is true that to do a film like this is safe since there’s a relatability factor.

What are your thoughts on OTT boom?

A lot of avenues have opened for everyone. The actors who were not really getting work or exposure that they deserve have been busy. OTT actors are stars in their own tribe. It is a great to be in the industry at the moment. OTT is a beautiful amalgamation of films and theatre. However, makers are working with similar faces. It was pretty much the same with television back in the day.