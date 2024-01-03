Shreyas Talpade Says He Was 'Clinically Dead' In Hospital After Heart Attack: 'Doctors Gave CPR, Electrical Shock'

Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade suffered a massive heart attack on December 14, 2023, after wrapping up the shoot of his upcoming film, Welcome To The Jungle. While the actor has now returned and is safe in the care of his home, he revealed that he was clinically dead when he was taken to the hospital post the attack.

Shreyas told Times Of India that while he was returning home from the sets of Welcome To The Jungle, he felt breathless and experienced pain in his left arm. He earlier presumed it to be a muscle pull since he was shooting for action sequences, but things escalated when he got into his car.

He shared that as soon he reached home, his wife Deepti saw him in that condition, and rushed him to the hospital. But just at the gate of the hospital, the actor felt his face go numb and he then passed out.

"A few people came to our rescue and rushed me inside. The doctors gave CPR, electrical shock, that's how they revived me," he said.

'I was clinically dead'

"Clinically, I was dead. It was a massive cardiac arrest. A wake-up call would be an understatement," the Om Shanti Om actor averred.

Calling it a "second chance at life", Shreyas thanked the people who came to his aid at the time he needed it the most and also mentioned how he owes his life to his wife, who acted promptly all the while.

He also revealed that one of his arteries had a 100 per cent blockage, while another had 99 per cent blockage, due to which a stent had to be placed via angioplasty.

Shreyas also shared that he has had a family history of heart ailments, and that he had high cholesterol for which he was also taking medications.