Shreyas Talpade To Sushmita Sen: Celebs Who Survived Heart Attack

By: Sachin T | December 15, 2023
Actor Shreyas Talpade suffered a heart attack on December 14 after the shoot of his upcoming film Welcome To The Jungle in Mumbai. He reportedly collapsed at his residence and was rushed to a hospital in Andheri where he underwent angioplasty
Apart from Shreyas Talpade, several other Bollywood celebrities have also survived heart attacks. Take a look:
Celebrity fashion designer Rohit Bal was put on ventilator support in November after he had a heart failure. In February 2010, he had undergone an angioplasty when he had a heart attack
Actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen suffered a heart attack in March 2023 while she was shooting for the third season of Aarya in Jaipur
Ace Bollywood choreographer and filmmaker Remo D'Souza suffered a heart attack in 2020. At that time, he underwent an angioplasty at Kokilaben Hospital
In 2022, actor and comedian Sunil Grover underwent surgery after he suffered a heart attack. He had to undergo four bypass surgeries at the Asian Heart Institute in Mumbai
According to media reports, Saif Ali Khan also survived a minor heart attack in 2007. He experienced a minor heart attack. He was diagnosed with a myocardial infection, a disorder brought on by a shortage of blood flow to the heart
Veteran actress Saira Banu was hospitalised after she suffered a minor heart attack in 2021, nearly a month after Dilip Kumar's death
ANI
Thanks For Reading!