Notable Film And TV Celebs Who Died In 2023: From Jr Mehmood To Satish Kaushik

By: Sachin T | December 14, 2023
The Indian film and TV industry lost several celebrities in 2023. It's saddening, but their memories and on-screen avatars will remain immortal. Veteran actor Junior Mehmood passed away on December 8 after a long battle with stomach cancer. He was 67
CID actor Dinesh Phadnis, known for playing the role of Fredricks, passed away after a battle with liver damage on December 5. He was associated with CID for most of the time it was on air, between 1998 and 2018
Veteran actor-director Satish Kaushik died on March 9 reportedly as a result of cardiac arrest shortly after celebrating Holi with his friends in Delhi
Actor Akhil Mishra, best known for his role in 3 Idiots, died after a fall at his residence in September. The actor reportedly succumbed to his injuries
Armaan Kohli's father, veteran filmmaker Rajkumar Kohli, passed away at his Mumbai residence following a heart attack on November 25. He was known for directing films like Jaani Dushman, Nagin, Raaj Tilak and others
Director Sanjay Gadhvi, who helmed the film Dhoom and Dhoom 2, passed away on November 20 in Mumbai due to cardiac arrest
Veteran Marathi actress Seema Deo died on August 24 at the age of 81. She was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease
Art director Nitin Desai was found dead on the premises of his film studio in Karjat on August 2. He was known for his art work in films like Lagaan, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and others
Nitesh Pandey, best known for his performances in the TV serial Anupamaa and the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Om Shanti Om, suffered a fatal heart attack in a resort in Igatpuri in May
Actor Rio Kapadia who has acted in films like Chak De! India, Happy New Year and Mardaani among others, died on September 14. The actor was diagnosed with cancer last year
Filmmaker Aditya Chopra's mother Pamela Chopra passed away at the age of 74 in April. People in the film fraternity fondly called her 'Pam Aunty'
Veteran actor Javed Khan Amrohi, who appeared in films like Lagaan, Andaz Apna Apna, Chak De India, Coolie No 1 and Ishq among others, passed away due to lung failure in February
