Shreyas Talpade’s Heart Stopped For 10 Minutes: Report 

Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade suffered a heart attack on Thursday and is currently recuperating at Bellevue Hospital in Andheri, Mumbai. Shreyas reportedly had an angioplasty. Now, as per reports, actor Bobby Deol, a close friend of Shreyas, spoke to his wife Deepti Talpade, who informed him that the Om Shanti Om actor’s heart had stopped for ten minutes.

In a voice note, Bobby told Bollywood Hungama, “I just spoke to his wife. She was really upset. His heart had stopped for about ten minutes, apparently. Now they’ve revived him and done an angioplasty. So just pray that he will be fine.”

Deepti took to social media on Friday and shared a health update on Shreyas. She wrote, “I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming concern and well-wishes following the recent health scare my husband experienced. I'm relieved to update everyone that he is now in stable condition and will be discharged in a few days. The medical team's exceptional care and timely response have been instrumental during this time, and we are grateful for their expertise. We kindly request respect for our privacy as he continues his recovery. Your unwavering support has been a tremendous source of strength for both of us.”

As per PTI, the 47-year-old actor complained of uneasiness and collapsed at his residence on Thursday. "He was brought to the hospital late last evening and an angioplasty was performed last night. He is fine. He is in the ICU," an official said.

The incident took place after Shreyas returned home from the shoot of his upcoming movie ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ which also stars Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Sanjay Dutt among others.

Shreyas has worked in both Hindi and Marathi cinema and is best known for his performance in films such as ‘Iqbal’, ‘Dor’, and the ‘Golmaal’ franchise.