Shreyas Talpade Health Update: 'He Is Stable', Says Wife Deepti After Actor Suffers Heart Attack

Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade suffered a heart attack amid the shoot of his upcoming film Welcome To The Jungle in Mumbai on Thursday (December 14). He was rushed to Bellevue Hospital in Andheri where he underwent the angioplasty procedure. On Friday morning, Shreyas' wife Deepti posted an official statement on her Instagram account to share the actor's health update.

"﻿Dear Friends & Media, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming concern and well-wishes following the recent health scare my husband experienced. I'm relieved to update everyone that he is now in stable condition and will be discharged in a few days," the statement read.

"The medical team's exceptional care and timely response have been instrumental during this time, and we are grateful for their expertise. We kindly request respect for our privacy as he continues his recovery. Your unwavering support has been a tremendous source of strength for both of us. Warm regards, Deepti Shreyas Talpade," it added.

According to a report in PTI, the 47-year-old actor complained of uneasiness and collapsed at his residence. "He was brought to the hospital late last evening and an angioplasty was performed last night. He is fine. He is in the ICU," an official informed the news agency.

A family member said Shreyas was recovering well and urged the media to maintain privacy. "He is doing well. He is doing much better. We would request you to give us privacy," the family member said.

Reports stated that Shreyas was completely fine and shot for the film throughout the day. He even shot for action sequences in the film with the rest of the cast and crew. However, after finishing the shoot for the day, he returned home and complained of uneasiness and restlessness to his wife. Shreyas reportedly collapsed on his way to the hospital.

On December 13, Akshay Kumar took to his official social media accounts to reveal that the shoot of Welcome To the Jungle has officially begun. The behind-the-scenes video also featured Shreyas.

Meanwhile, on the work front, besides Welcome To The Jungle, Shreyas will also be seen essaying the role of Atal Behari Vajpayee in Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film, Emergency. He will also be seen in The Game of Girgit opposite Adah Sharma.

Shreyas has starred in both Hindi and Marathi cinema and he is best known for his performance in films like Iqbal, Dor, Om Shanti Om and the Golmaal franchise.