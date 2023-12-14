Veteran Film Critic Taran Adarsh, 58, Hospitalised In Mumbai

Bollywood film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh has been hospitalised in Mumbai. Actor and producer Kamaal R Khan (KRK) shared the news on his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account and informed that Taran Adarsh had been admitted to Kokilaben Hospital.

Also, a source close to The Free Press Journal informed that Taran Adarsh's family members do not wish to share his health update with the media.

KRK also stated in his tweet that Taran Adarsh was hospitalised last week after his condition deteriorated. He also requested his followers to pray for him. "Since last one week, Critic #TaranAdarsh is in Kokilaben hospital for his treatment. Pls Pray for him," KRK wrote. Take a look at his post here:

Since last one week, Critic #TaranAdarsh is in Kokilaben hospital for his treatment. Pls Pray for him. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 14, 2023

Taran Adarsh, 58, often shares latest Bollywood news updates and interesting scoops on his social media accounts. He has over 4.1 million followers on X and over 775K followers on Instagram. He is also best known for providing trade figures and box office collections of films.

However, the film critics has been inactive on social media due to his treatment and the last update he posted was on December 8. It was about the teaser video and first look of the Marathi film Mahaparinirvan.

MARATHI FILM ‘MAHAPARINIRVAN’ TEASER OUT NOW… Here’s the #FirstLook of #Marathi film #Mahaparinirvan… The remarkable tale of #NamdevraoVatkar, the man behind capturing a historic moment with Dr #BabasahebAmbedkar on 6 Dec 1956.



Starring #PrasadOak, the film is directed by… pic.twitter.com/xqwLfnol3f — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 8, 2023

According to several reports, Taran Adarsh started his journalism career at the age of 15 with a weekly box office magazine. In 1994, he produced and wrote the Bollywood film-based TV serial Hello Bollywood, which starred Shehzad Khan and Kashmera Shah.