'Absolutely Cruel': Ridhima Pandit Says She Was Not Allowed To Visit Mother In ICU By Executive Producer

Ridhima Pandit, known and loved for her stint in Bahu Humari Rajnikant, recently came in support of actress Krishna Mukherjee, who accused the producer of her previous show 'Shubh Shagun,' of harassing her and not clearing her dues. The actress, in a recent interview with News 18 Show Sha, extended her support towards Krishna and recalled an incident where she was not allowed to visit her ailing mother in the hospital.

Extending her support towards Krishna, the Bahu Humari Rajnikant actress stated that whatever has happened with Krishna is horrific and that she should be lauded to speak about it. The actress says, ''Kudos to her for talking about it because producers like those going to find gullible actors and ruin their lives, putting them in depression. We all stand by Krishna because it could have been any of us.''

Ridhima also lashed out at the producer of Shubh Shagun and called his behavior unacceptable. The actress stated that producers do not own actors and that they should not forget that actors are the face of their shows. “You do not own us. Yes, you own our time. If we misbehave during that time, you have the legal right to drag us to court. But you have no business trying to harm us physically or mentally. Absolutely not. We are the face of your show. We are also giving our blood and sweat for it,'' says Ridhima.

Recalling an incident from one of her shows, Ridhima, without naming anyone reveals how she was not allowed to visit her ailing mother in the hospital. Ridhima says, ''In one of my shows, the producers were nice but the EP (Executive Producer) would mentally harass me. It was during that time I started to discover that my mother was unwell. She was admitted into the ICU. That was very heartbreaking for me to see my mother suffer so much. On the days she was admitted to ICU, the visiting hours were 7 am – 8 am and 4 pm – 5:50 pm. I told him to keep me in the 9 am shift so that I could visit my mother and then come for the shoot or if he wants me to shoot at 7 am, then he must allow me to leave at 4 pm. I told him I could give extra hours but I wasn’t allowed. That was absolutely cruel.''

The actress reveals why actors refrain from speaking up against such incidents and states it is because of the fear of losing work.

For the unversed, Krishna Mukherjee had called out the producer of her previous show 'Shubh Shagun,' taking to her Instagram handle and revealing how she was once locked by him in the makeup room when she was unwell.