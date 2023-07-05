Ranveer Singh's Cutest Photos With Wife Deepika Padukone

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 05, 2023

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is all set to celebrate his 38th birthday on July 6, 2023

He will ring in his special day with his wife, actress Deepika Padukone

Ranveer and Deepika began dating during the shoot of their 2013 film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

They have been flooring their fans with their mushy PDA ever since

After years of dating, they finally tied the knot in November 2018

Fans fondly call the couple 'DeepVeer'

The two are often seen going on exotic vacations and spending time with each other despite their busy schedules

Their social media PDA is too cute to miss!

The real-life couple have acted together in several movies including Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, '83 and others

