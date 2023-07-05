Lootera Turns 10: Unseen BTS Pics From Ranveer Singh-Sonakshi Sinha's Film

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 05, 2023

Lootera, starring Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha, clocked 10 years on July 5, 2023

The film was adapted from O Henry's renowned novel 'The Last Leaf'

It was directed by Vikramaditya Motwane

Celebrating 10 years of Lootera, Ranveer shared a slew of behind-the-scenes photos from film on his social media handle

One of the photos featured his co-star Vikrant Massey

The actor also shared a picture in which he can be seen engrossed in conversation with his director

Ranveer flaunting his abs on the sets of Lootera

"10 years to one of my most precious, loved and cherished! #Lootera Timeless work of art," Ranveer wrote

Another unseen BTS still from the sets of Lootera

Thanks For Reading!

Shah Rukh Khan Returns To Mumbai Post Nose Surgery
Find out More