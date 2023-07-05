Shah Rukh Khan Returns To Mumbai Post Nose Surgery

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 05, 2023
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan returned to Mumbai in the wee hours of Wednesday
Photo by Varinder Chawla
SRK was in the US for a shoot where he reportedly met with an accident
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The actor had to undergo a minor nose surgery
Photo by Varinder Chawla
He has now been advised rest for the next few days
Photo by Varinder Chawla
SRK was accompanied by wife Gauri Khan and son AbRam
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The crowd at the airport went berserk as the King Khan stepped out surrounded by guards
Photo by Varinder Chawla
SRK, along with his wife and son, was seen zooming off from the airport
Photo by Varinder Chawla
SRK is gearing up for the release of Jawan, which is slated to hit the theatres on September 7
Photo by Varinder Chawla
He also has Dunki in the pipeline
Photo by Varinder Chawla
