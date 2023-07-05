Shah Rukh Khan Returns To Mumbai Post Nose Surgery

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 05, 2023

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan returned to Mumbai in the wee hours of Wednesday

Photo by Varinder Chawla

SRK was in the US for a shoot where he reportedly met with an accident

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The actor had to undergo a minor nose surgery

Photo by Varinder Chawla

He has now been advised rest for the next few days

Photo by Varinder Chawla

SRK was accompanied by wife Gauri Khan and son AbRam

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The crowd at the airport went berserk as the King Khan stepped out surrounded by guards

Photo by Varinder Chawla

SRK, along with his wife and son, was seen zooming off from the airport

Photo by Varinder Chawla

SRK is gearing up for the release of Jawan, which is slated to hit the theatres on September 7

Photo by Varinder Chawla

He also has Dunki in the pipeline

Photo by Varinder Chawla

