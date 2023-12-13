Sneak Peek! Tamannaah Bhatia Has THIS Unseen Romantic Photo With Beau Vijay Varma As Her Phone Wallpaper

B-Town couple Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have been painting the town red with their love and recently, their fans got a glimpse of the same when they set the stage on fire at Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's wedding bash in Mumbai.

Tamannaah and Vijay looked their stylish best as they reached Randeep and Lin's wedding reception on Monday and several photos and videos of the couple have now gone viral on the internet in which they can be seen dancing with the newlyweds.

A new video from the bash has now surfaced online in which Vijay, who is quite shy when it comes to being on the dance floor, is seen shaking a leg with his friends at the wedding bash. And while he did that, girlfriend Tamannaah cutely recorded his candid moments on her phone, and while at it, she also gave a sneak peek into her phone wallpaper.

In the video, Tamannaah's wallpaper is visible for a brief moment and eagle-eyed fans noticed that it was not a picture of her alone, but rather, it was a loved up photo of Vijay and her engrossed in each other.

In the photo, Vijay can be seen resting on Tamannaah's lap and playing with her hair as the actress looked down at him.

The photo seems to be from the sizzling photoshoot that happened during the promotions of Lust Stories 2, but it was something that neither of them shared on their social media platforms, but rather kept private to themselves.

Tamannaah and Vijay met on the sets of Lust Stories 2 and sparks flew between them, which eventually turned into a whirlwind romance. They are often spotted going on dates and exotic vacations, and for the New Year too, they might fly off to some grand destination.