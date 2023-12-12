Vijay Varma & Tamannaah Bhatia Steal The Thunder At Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram's Wedding Reception

By: Sachin T | December 12, 2023
The much-in-love couple Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia attended the wedding reception of actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram in Mumbai.
Vijay wore a black suit with a white shirt for the occasion and looked dapper as always.
Meanwhile, Tamannaah opted for a floral printed black Anita Dongre saree. She accessorised her look with statement earrings and a potli.
Tamannaah and Vijay's relationship rumours started after an alleged kissing video of theirs from New Year 2023 had gone viral.
The two also shared screen space in the Lust Stories 2 anthology. They were all smiles as they posed for the shutterbugs at the event.
After months of speculation, Tamannaah confirmed her relationship with Vijay in an interview in June this year.
On the work front, Vijay will be seen in Homi Adajania's 'Murder Mubarak' and the much-awaited 'Mirzapur 3'.
Tamannaah has Nikkhil Advani's next directorial venture 'Vedaa' with John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh.
Photos by Varinder Chawla
