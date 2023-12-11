Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram Wedding Reception: Actor Looks Dapper In Black, New Bride Stuns In Red (PHOTOS)

By: Shefali Fernandes | December 11, 2023
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram tied the knot in a traditional Meitei wedding on December 29, 2023, in Impal, Manipur.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
On December 11, 2023, the newlyweds hosted a wedding reception in Mumbai for their B-Town friends.
For the wedding reception, Randeep Hooda looked like a dapper in a velvet suit.
Mrs. Hooda aka Lin Laishram looked beautiful in a bright red sequined saree.
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram were in a relationship for quite some time before they tied the knot.
Sharing the wedding photos, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram wrote in an Instagram post, "From today, we are one #JustMarried."
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram made their relationship official on Instagram in 2022.
On December 28, 2023, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram sought blessings at a temple at Heingang in Imphal East district.
