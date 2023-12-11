Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram Wedding Reception: Actor Looks Dapper In Black, New Bride Stuns In Red (PHOTOS)

By: Shefali Fernandes | December 11, 2023

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram tied the knot in a traditional Meitei wedding on December 29, 2023, in Impal, Manipur.

Photo Via Varinder Chawla

On December 11, 2023, the newlyweds hosted a wedding reception in Mumbai for their B-Town friends.

For the wedding reception, Randeep Hooda looked like a dapper in a velvet suit.

Mrs. Hooda aka Lin Laishram looked beautiful in a bright red sequined saree.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram were in a relationship for quite some time before they tied the knot.

Sharing the wedding photos, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram wrote in an Instagram post, "From today, we are one #JustMarried."

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram made their relationship official on Instagram in 2022.

On December 28, 2023, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram sought blessings at a temple at Heingang in Imphal East district.

