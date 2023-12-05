Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram Share 'Beautiful Moments' From Their Intimate Manipur Wedding; Watch Video

Actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, who tied the knot on November 29 in the presence of close friends and family members, have shared a video featuring some beautiful moments from their intimate wedding in Manipur.

In the adorable video, Randeep and Lin are seen performing several pre-wedding rituals. The clip also shows them as bride and groom. Lin is seen showering flowers on her husband, and, on the other hand, Randeep can be seen putting the varmala around her neck. The video also shows the newlyweds greeting media and their guests before cutting a beautiful three-tier cake.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the couple wrote, "As we share these beautiful moments from our wedding, We thank you all for your love and blessings."

The couple tied the knot in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony at Imphal's Chumthang Shannapung resort. According to several media reports, the newlyweds will be hosting their wedding reception on December 11, 2023, in Mumbai for their film industry colleagues and friends.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Lin and Randeep have also sent out cards for the same; however, the reception venue has not been disclosed yet.

Ahead of their wedding, Randeep revealed how he met Lin. "We have been friends for a very long time. We met when we were in theatres. Since then, we have had a great friendship, which we are now making into a family." Lin further stated, "We actually met at Naseeruddin Shah's theatre group called Motley and he was my senior. That's where I met him. We were friends and it's turning into a beautiful journey," he said in an interview.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Randeep will be seen next in the drama, Unfair & Lovely, with Ileana D'Cruz in the lead. He also has Swatantra Veer Savarkar, which is based on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Randeep has also directed the film. Apart from that, the actor has Laal Rang 2: Khoon Chusva in his pipeline.

On the other hand, Lin was last seen in Jaane Jaan with Kareena Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The film released on an OTT platform. Lin has also been a part of films like Om Shanti Om, Mary Kom, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, Rangoon and Axone among others.