Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram To Host Wedding Reception For B-Town Friends In Mumbai On December 11

Newlyweds Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram To Host Reception For B-Town Friends In Mumbai Post Wedding In Manipur

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram got married in Imphal on November 29, 2023, in an intimate ceremony that was attended by their close friends and family. The couple tied the knot in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony at Imphal's Chumthang Shannapung resort.

After their wedding in Manipur, the newlyweds will be hosting their wedding reception on December 11, 2023, according to a report in the Hindustan Times.

The reception will be for the duo's industry friends and colleagues who could not be a part of their wedding. Reportedly, Lin and Randeep have also started sending out cards for the same; however, the location has not been disclosed yet.

Just like their wedding, Randeep and Lin will stick to their culture and don ethnic Manipuri outfits.

“Randeep and Lin have a huge circle of friends as they have worked extensively in Mumbai. So all of them have been invited. Besides that, Lin’s close friend and immediate family will be traveling from Manipur to Mumbai to attend the reception," said the report.

Sharing the wedding photos on Instagram, the couple wrote, "From today, we are One ♥️♾️#JustMarried."

Randeep and Lin were dating for years before they decided to tie the knot. They made their relationship official in 2020.