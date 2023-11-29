Randeep Hooda Wants To Have 'Lots Of Kids' With Lin Laishram, Reveals How He First Met His Wife-To-Te

Randeep Hooda has revealed that he wants to have lots of kids with wife-to-be Lin Laishram. Ahead of his wedding, Randeep spoke to media persons and shared some interesting details about his love life. The couple is all set to tie the knot in Manipur on Wednesday (November 29). They have opted for a close-knit traditional Manipuri-style wedding which will take place in the presence of their family members and close friends.

Opening up about his wedding, Randeep recently said that he is hoping for lots of kids and an abundant future. He told ANI, "I am praying for our happy future and lots of kids and lots of abundance. Yes, it's east meets west. It's like a traditional or cultural exchange."

The actor also revealed how he met Lin. "We have been friends for a very long time. We met when we were in theatres. Since then, we have had a great friendship, which we are now making into a family." Lin further stated, "We actually met at Naseeruddin Shah's theatre group called Motley and he was my senior. That's where I met him. We were friends and it's turning into a beautiful journey."

Randeep and Lin announced their wedding on social media only a few days back. Their joint statement read, "Taking a leaf out of Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri warrior princess Chitrangada, we are getting married with the blessing from our family and friends."

The statement further read, "We are filled with immense joy to share that our marriage will take place on the 29th Of November 2023, Imphal, Manipur followed by a reception in Mumbai. As we set to embark on this journey, we seek your blessings and love for this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful. IN LOVE AND LIGHT."

On November 28, the soon-to-be-married couple was seen enjoying the pre-wedding festivities with their near and dear ones in traditional Manipuri style. Several photos from their pre-wedding festivities and dinner have surfaced online, in which they can all be seen carrying traditional Manipuri shawls.

Randeep and Lin were all smiles as they posed with their family members and friends, all wearing traditional red and black shawls.

A few days ago, Randeep and Lin offered prayers at a temple at Heingang in Imphal East district of Manipur. They also interacted with the locals while being there.