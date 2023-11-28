Randeep Hooda's Romantic Photos With Wife-To-Be Lin Laishram

By: Sachin T | November 28, 2023

Actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are all set to tie the knot on November 29 in the presence of their closed ones in Manipur

The couple has planned a traditional mythology-themed wedding, borrowing an idea from the Mahabharata

Randeep and Lin will ditch designer outfits for their wedding, instead they will don traditional Manipuri wedding trousseau

Randeep and Lin have been dating each other for over three years, however, they always remained tight-lipped about their relationship, despite occasional hints on social media

The couple confirmed their relationship in 2022 after Randeep posted pictures with Lin from his Diwali celebrations

Besides being an actress, Lin is also a model and businesswoman from Manipur. She has been a part of films like Jaane Jaan, Mary Kom, Rangoon and others

After their traditional wedding in Manipur, Randeep and Lin will host a reception in Mumbai for their industry colleagues

Meanwhile, on the work front, Randeep will be seen next in the drama, Unfair & Lovely, with Ileana D'Cruz. He also has Swatantra Veer Savarkar

