PHOTOS: Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram Celebrate Pre-Wedding Festivities In Traditional Manipuri Style

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda is all set to tie the knot with longtime girlfriend, actress Lin Laishram, on November 29, Wednesday, in Manipur. And ahead of the wedding, the soon-to-be-married couple was seen enjoying the pre-wedding festivities with their near and dear ones in traditional Manipuri style.

Several photos from their pre-wedding festivities and dinner have surfaced online, in which they can all be seen carrying traditional Manipuri shawls.

Randeep and Lin were all smiles as they posed with their family members and friends, all wearing traditional red and black shawls.

In one of the photos, the entire family can also be seen having a scrumptious traditional meal in plates and bowls made out of leaves.

A few days ago, Randeep and Lin were seen visiting and offering prayers at a temple at Heingang in Imphal East district of Manipur. They also interacted with the locals while being there.

Randeep and Lin have been dating for quite some time now, and it was only a few days ago that they officially announced their wedding. ""Taking a leaf out of Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri warrior princess Chitrangada, we are getting married with the blessing from our family and friends," they shared.

The wedding will take place in Imphal, Manipur, on Wednesday, followed by a grand reception for their industry friends in Mumbai.

"We are filled with immense joy to share that our marriage will take place on the 29th Of November 2023, Imphal, Manipur followed by a reception in Mumbai. As we set to embark on this journey, we seek your blessings and love for this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful. IN LOVE AND LIGHT," their joint statement read.