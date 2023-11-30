Newlyweds Randeep Hooda And Lin Laishram Return To Mumbai From Imphal: SEE PHOTOS

By: Sachin T | November 30, 2023

After their low-key intimate wedding in Imphal on November 29, newlyweds Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram returned to Mumbai

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Dressed in wedding finery, the couple looked resplendent

The couple ditched designer outfits and opted for traditional Manipuri wedding trousseau for their big day

The couple chose a mythical tale with origins from Manipur as the theme of their wedding

The two actors were in a steady relationship for a few years till they decided to take their romance, a level further

An eager fan requests for a picture with the beautiful couple

While Randeep has Unfair and Lovely and Swatantra Veer Savarkar in his kitty, Lin was last seen in the Netflix film Jaane Jaan

