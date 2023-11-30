Unseen Inside Photos From Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram's Manipuri Wedding

By: Sachin T | November 30, 2023
Bollywood actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram got married as per traditional Manipuri rituals on November 29, Wednesday
The wedding took place in Manipur itself and Lin, who hails from the state, looking like the prettiest bride
Randeep wore the traditional Manipuri wedding attire and his parents too followed suit
The handsome groom was seen posing with his sister and other members of his family as everyone waited for the bride
Lin too was seen wearing the traditional Manipuri outfit which Meitei brides don on their wedding day
She was decked in gold from head to toe and the wedding looked straight out of a fairytale
After tying the knot, the couple shared the first official photos on their social media handles with the caption: "From today, we are One"
Randeep and Lin will soon throw a lavish reception bash in Mumbai
Thanks For Reading!