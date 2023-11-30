Unseen Inside Photos From Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram's Manipuri Wedding

By: Sachin T | November 30, 2023

Bollywood actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram got married as per traditional Manipuri rituals on November 29, Wednesday

The wedding took place in Manipur itself and Lin, who hails from the state, looking like the prettiest bride

Randeep wore the traditional Manipuri wedding attire and his parents too followed suit

The handsome groom was seen posing with his sister and other members of his family as everyone waited for the bride

Lin too was seen wearing the traditional Manipuri outfit which Meitei brides don on their wedding day

She was decked in gold from head to toe and the wedding looked straight out of a fairytale

After tying the knot, the couple shared the first official photos on their social media handles with the caption: "From today, we are One"

Randeep and Lin will soon throw a lavish reception bash in Mumbai



