Tamannaah Bhatia Steps Out Wearing Vijay Varma's Coat Post Dinner Date In Mumbai

By: Sachin T | November 30, 2023

Lovebirds Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia were spotted enjoying a cosy dinner date in Mumbai on Wednesday

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The couple attended an event in the evening together, and they seized the day with a scrumptious dinner

Vijay and Tamannaah were all smiles as the paps greeted them post their dinner date

What grabbed eyeballs was that Tamannaah was seen wearing her boyfriend Vijay's coat over her outfit

Vijay, being the gentleman that he is, held Tamannaah tight as he escorted her to their car

Vijay was seen rocking a dapper look in a crisp white shirt and striped blue pant, complete with a black tie

Vijay and Tamannaah have been going strong for a year now, and as per latest reports, they might even take their relationship to the next level in 2024

Thanks For Reading!

Priyanka Chopra Dotes On Cutest Button Malti Marie On LA Streets
Find out More