Tamannaah Bhatia Steps Out Wearing Vijay Varma's Coat Post Dinner Date In Mumbai

By: Sachin T | November 30, 2023
Lovebirds Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia were spotted enjoying a cosy dinner date in Mumbai on Wednesday
Photos by Varinder Chawla
The couple attended an event in the evening together, and they seized the day with a scrumptious dinner
Vijay and Tamannaah were all smiles as the paps greeted them post their dinner date
What grabbed eyeballs was that Tamannaah was seen wearing her boyfriend Vijay's coat over her outfit
Vijay, being the gentleman that he is, held Tamannaah tight as he escorted her to their car
Vijay was seen rocking a dapper look in a crisp white shirt and striped blue pant, complete with a black tie
Vijay and Tamannaah have been going strong for a year now, and as per latest reports, they might even take their relationship to the next level in 2024
