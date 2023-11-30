Priyanka Chopra Dotes On Cutest Button Malti Marie On LA Streets

By: Sachin T | November 30, 2023
Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is also a hands-on mommy to her almost 2-year-old daughter Malti Marie
When not working, PeeCee makes sure to spend all her time with her little one
Recently, she was seen taking a stroll around Los Angeles with Malti in her arms
Malti, who is set to turn 2 in December, looked like the cutest button in her 'Daddy's Mini' sweatshirt
PeeCee was seen feeding her daughter some water as they stepped out with the actress' pet dog, Diana
The mommy-daughter duo were also seen having some fun and enjoying all their time together
PeeCee was at her casual best as she took care of her tiny daughter and doted on her
Thanks For Reading!