10 Bollywood Celebs Who Opted For Low-Key Wedding: From Randeep Hooda To Yami Gautam

By: Ria Sharma | November 30, 2023
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram tied the knot in traditional Manipuri style on November 29 in the presence of their close friends and family members. The actors ditched a lavish wedding and kept the festivities low key
Actress Yami Gautam and filmmaker Aditya Dhar tied the knot in June 2021 in Himachal Pradesh. The actress wore her mother’s sari, a nose ring and a dupatta given by her grandmother. Yami did her own make-up
Dia Mirza tied the knot with entrepreneur Vaibhav Rekhi in 2021. The sustainable wedding took place at Dia's Mumbai residence and a female priest performed all the rituals
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in the balcony of their Bandra residence in April 2022. Their wedding was attended only by their family members and a couple of friends
Parambrata Chatterjee and Piya Chakraborty got married in a close-knit ceremony on November 27. While the Kahaani actor wore an orange kurta with green jacket, Piya opted for a simple red and white saree
Childhood sweethearts Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal tied the knot in 2021. Their Alibaug wedding was attended by only 50 people
Neha Dhupia tied the knot with Angad Bedi in a private ceremony at a Gurudwara in 2018
Producer Guneet Monga tied the knot with Delhi-based businessman Sunny Kapoor in December 2022. Their Anand Karaj ceremony was held at Mumbai's Four Bungalow Gurudwara
Rhea Kapoor got married to Karan Boolani at Anil Kapoor's Mumbai residence. For her wedding, Rhea opted for a chanderi sari and traditional jewellery
Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji tied the knot in a hushed-up private ceremony in Italy in 2014. There has been nearly not a single picture available till date of their wedding. Reportedly, it was attended only by 20 people
