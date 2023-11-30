Telangana Assembly Polls 2023: Allu Arjun, Rana Daggubati, Jr NTR & Other Celebs Cast Votes

By: Ria Sharma | November 30, 2023
Several Telugu celebrities stepped out on Thursday (November 30) to cast their votes in the ongoing Telangana Assembly Elections. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli shared a photo with his wife and urged his followers to vote
Actor Rana Daggubati shared a picture in which he is seen flaunting his inked finger. "Cast your vote!! Now," he wrote along with the photo
National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun was also among the first celebs to vote in Telangana Assembly Elections
After voting, actor Ravi Teja shared his photo on X and wrote, "Casted Mine! Hoping for you all to utilise the right to vote"
Megastar Chiranjeevi reached the Jubilee Hills club polling station early morning to vote along with his family members
Actor Venkatesh Daggubati was also spotted outside one of the polling booths. He was all smiles as he posed for media after casting his vote
RRR star Jr NTR was seen waiting in queue for his turn to cast vote. He was spotted wearing white t-shirt and jeans
After casting his vote Oscar-winning music composer MM Keeravani said, "Everyone should utilise their voting power... This is not a holiday"
Actors and father-son duo Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya also stepped out to vote. In one of the now-viral pictures, they are seen standing in queue outside a polling booth
Thanks For Reading!