Vijay Varma Dedicates His Award To Girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia: 'Bringing Golden Goddess To My Goddess'

Recently, Vijay Varma won the Best Actor India award at the Asian Academy Creative Awards for his performance in the web series Dahaad. Directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, Varma played the role of Anand Swarnakar.

Sharing the photos on his Instagram handle, the actor penned a long caption and wrote, "It’s always amazing when you win an award but this time it was more special because your win is your country’s win. I had the honour of receiving the coveted Asian Academy Best Actor in leading role for Dahaad! I was nominated alongside 10 other acting talents across Asia-Pacific and it was quite a Power packed room.. but happy to say to my countrymen.. we are the best in Asia-Pacific, baby! Thank you so much @asianacademycreativeawards for the honour. Couldn’t have done this without my #dahaad team."

Check it out:

Reacting to Vijay's win, his girlfriend and actress Tamannaah Bhatia shared the photo on her Instagram story and wrote, "Woohhoooo, making India proud by winning big at the @asianacademycreativeawards." The Darlings actor dedicated his award to his ladylove and responded by saying, "Bringing the Golden Goddess to my Goddess."

Vijay and Tamannaah have been in a relationship for quite sometime now. The duo reportedly started dating on the sets of Sujoy Ghosh's Lust Stories 2.