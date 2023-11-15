Tamannaah Bhatia To Tie The Knot Soon With Boyfriend Vijay Varma: Report | Photo Via Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have been dating each other for a few months now. The duo were recently seen together in Sujoy Ghosh’s segment in Lust Stories 2, which was released on Netflix. A recent report states that Tamannaah is all set to get married to her boyfriend Vijay.

According to a report in Telugu Cinema, Tamannaah and Vijay are “seriously considering tying the knot.” Fiurther, the report states that the Humshakals actress is “under pressure” from her parents to get married.

It is also stated that Tamannaah has not signed any new film after being a part of Bhola Shankar and the Kaavaalaa song in Rajinikanth starrer Jailer. Meanwhile, the duo has yet to respond to the marriage rumours.

Earlier, Tamannaah, 33, talked about her marriage plans with India Today and said that when she began her career in the film industry, she had plans to be married by 30.

"When I started working years back it was like an actress’ career span was only for 8-10 years. So I did the math and was like, by the age of 30, I would have finished working, married, and would have two kids. I had not planned post-30. So, when I actually became 30 years old, I realised that I am just born; it was like a purna janam; I felt like a brand new baby," she said.

