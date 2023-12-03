Vijay Varma Reveals He Was Removed From Film As Astrologer Didn't Believe In Him: 'He Did Not Like My Pictures'

Today, Vijay Varma has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood and he is one of the most sought-after actors in the tinsel town. However, he recently revealed that there was a time when he was dropped from a film just because some astrologer did not like his pictures.

During a recent interaction, Vijay revealed that he was selected for a project post which the makers asked him to send across some of his photos. However, when he did send the photos, he was removed from the project citing that the astrologer did not believe him.

Without naming the makers or the astrologer, Vijay said, "I believe the reason was that a jyotish did not like my pictures. He did not approve of the prospect of casting me. The astrologer did not believe in me."

Read Also Tamannaah Bhatia Steps Out Wearing Vijay Varma's Coat Post Dinner Date In Mumbai

The actor added that despite the odds and struggle, he never gave up on becoming an actor, and credited veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah for the motivation.

He shared that when he was studying acting, Shah told all the students that one has to go through a lot of tough times to become an actor.

Vijay was last seen in the OTT film Jaane Jaan, co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. He was lauded for his portrayal of a young cop in the film, and his chemistry with Bebo also won hearts.

Vijay shot to overnight fame with Gully Boy, and he then went on to star in a number of hits including Lust Stories 2, Ghost Stories, Darlings, among others.