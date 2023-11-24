Vijay Varma Gives A Glimpse Of His Exotic Maldives Vacation

By: Ria Sharma | November 24, 2023
Actor Vijay Varma recently gave a glimpse of his Maldives vacation. Taking to his official Instagram account, the Dahaad actor shared his pictures from the exotic location
In August 2023, Vijay reportedly jetted off to Maldives with his rumoured girlfriend, actress Tamannaah Bhatia
In one of the pictures, Vijay is seen posing on the beach in front of crystal clear blue waters
Maldives is one of the favourite vacation spots of Bollywood celebrities as it is not only known for its beautiful beaches but also for its unique and diverse natural environment
Vijay, in another photo, is seen wearing a red shirt and white pants
The actor also gave a glimpse of his breakfast platter which included fresh fruits and juice
Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will next be seen in Murder Mubarak. He is all set to make his Tamil film debut with Suriya 43
