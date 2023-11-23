Glimpses Of Shweta Tiwari, Palak Tiwari's Kashmir Vacation

By: Sagarika Choudhary | November 23, 2023

Actress Shweta Tiwari recently took off to Kashmir for a vacation with her kids, Palak Tiwari and Reyansh

The actress was seen chilling in the picturesque valley with her family

Both Shweta and Palak have been sharing the cutest pictures from their Kashmir vacation

Shweta glowed under the Kashmiri sky in her chic red sweater

She also made it a point to indulge in some adventure with her kids, and what better than horse-riding down the hills?

"It was such a lovely day," Shweta captioned her photos

Palak and Reyansh were seen sharing some 'siblings time' in the pine-covered valley

Palak took people's breath away as she glowed under the sun in Pahalgam

Thanks For Reading!

Animal: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol & Other Actors' Fees Revealed!
Find out More