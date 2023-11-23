Glimpses Of Shweta Tiwari, Palak Tiwari's Kashmir Vacation

By: Sagarika Choudhary | November 23, 2023
Actress Shweta Tiwari recently took off to Kashmir for a vacation with her kids, Palak Tiwari and Reyansh
The actress was seen chilling in the picturesque valley with her family
Both Shweta and Palak have been sharing the cutest pictures from their Kashmir vacation
Shweta glowed under the Kashmiri sky in her chic red sweater
She also made it a point to indulge in some adventure with her kids, and what better than horse-riding down the hills?
"It was such a lovely day," Shweta captioned her photos
Palak and Reyansh were seen sharing some 'siblings time' in the pine-covered valley
Palak took people's breath away as she glowed under the sun in Pahalgam
