Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Lip Lock With Avneet Kaur, 21, In Tiku Weds Sheru Leaves Netizens Shocked: 'She Looks Like Her Daughter'

The trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur's Tiku Weds Sheru was officially shared by the makers on Wednesday (June 14). The film introduces the never-seen-before Jodi of Nawazuddin and Avneet who are hustling to achieve their Bollywood dream.

The trailer shows the journey of two eccentric and starry-eyed characters - a dreamer Tiku (Avneet) and a hustler Sheru (Nawazuddin).

It also features a kissing scene involving Nawazuddin and Avneet, and it has not gone down well with a section of social media users.

Netizens slam makers of Tiku Weds Sheru

Soon after the trailer was launched, several users on the social media platform Reddit criticised the makers for casting Avneet opposite Nawazuddin. Some of them also said that they were surprised the scene was from a film backed by Kangana Ranaut, who often speaks about the representation of women in films.

"How can they pair them together? Avneet was literally a kid when this movie was shot dude :/ they have a 30 year age gap….imo age difference shouldn’t be normalised to this extent no matter the quality of the film," a user commented.

Another commented, "My god that was so uncomfortable to watch and they also have a kissing scene damn."

"What kind of joke is this. She looks like her daughter," another user wrote.

"Eewww. So uncomfortable to watch that," read a comment.

About Tiku Weds Sheru

Directed by Sai Kabir Srivastav, the comedy drama is the maiden project of Kangana Ranaut's production house, Manikarnika Films.

It showcases the ups and downs in the lives of this unconventional couple, a junior artist and an aspiring actor, who begin their mad-cap journey as they hustle together to achieve their ambitions in Mumbai. What started as the coming together of an unusual jodi, becomes the marriage of two souls.

Tiku Weds Sheru is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on June 23.