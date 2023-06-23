‘Movie Mafia Harming Tiku Weds Sheru With Fake Reviews, Smear Campaign’: Producer Kangana Ranaut | Photo by ANI

Actor-director Kangana Ranaut, who donned the producer's hat for the latest release Tiku Weds Sheru starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur, took to social media and slammed those giving negative reviews to the film. The film was released on an OTT platform and has been directed by Sai Kabir Srivastav.

Kangana took to Instagram and wrote, “People are sending me messages that they are loving the poetry in the film, yes all the shayari in the film is written by me ...also movie mafia doing everything to harm my film, fake reviews, and smear campaign started even before it's release. Anyway, it's streaming now please watch it for yourself or only ask your friends or people that you know about the reviews of the film if they saw it before you, don't go by paid fake trends or reviews.”

At the film's trailer launch, Kangana said that the project was earlier titled 'Divine Lovers' and she was supposed to do it with the late Irrfan Khan.

"It feels like I am making yet another debut. This film is very special for me because I haven't told anyone yet, but this film was launched earlier. Many years ago, around six-seven years ago, Irrfan (Khan) sir and I were doing this film. We had invited the media and it was a big launch (event). That time the film was called Divine Lovers. Unfortunately, after that my director fell ill and then we tried making it for the next two-three years but it never took off," she said at the event.

Kangana said that when the filmmaker went back to working on the script, Irrfan passed away in April 2020.

Tiku Weds Sheru was released on Prime Video on June 23.

Read Also Nawazuddin Siddiqui Calls Young Generation ‘Nalli’ After Liplock With Avneet Kaur Draws Flak