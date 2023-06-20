Nawazuddin Siqqidui Calls Young Generation ‘Nalli’ After Liplock With Avneet Kaur Draws Flak |

Actor Nawazuddin Siqqidui is back with a new film which is titled Tiku Weds Sheru, where he shares the screen with Avneet Kaur in a quirky love story. The film is produced by Kangana Ranaut and directed by Sai Kabir Srivastav. Actor Avneet Kaur is playing the love interest of Nawazuddin. Last week, the makers unveiled the trailer for the film which raised brows for the lead pair’s onscreen kiss.

In an interview, Nawazuddin said, “Romance is ageless. The problem is that the young men have no romance left. We are from the times when romance was something else. We would be in love and be in 'ishq' for years. Today, Shah Rukh Khan continues to do romantic roles because the young generation is ‘nalli’ (useless). They don't know romance. Everything today happens on WhatsApp, be it love, breakup. There is a reason behind this. People who have lived in romance can do romance. Who else will do it?”

Tiku Weds Sheru follows the journey of a dreamer Tiku (Avneet) and a hustler Sheru (Nawazuddin). The trailer showcases the ups and downs in the lives of this unconventional couple, a junior artist and an aspiring actor, who begin their mad-cap journey as they hustle together to achieve their ambitions in the city of dreams, Mumbai.

Sharing what made him say yes to the film, Nawazuddin said, "Tiku Weds Sheru is a comedy-drama that weaves elements of real-life struggles that people go through with a unique love story. Tiku and Sheru, are very different personalities who have a common dream. What excited me about Sheru is that while personifying challenges faced by individuals aspiring to achieve success in the entertainment industry, he is relatable, brings his own set of quirks, and stands out as an endearing character."

Avneet expressed her happiness about working with Kangana and Nawazuddin in her first Hindi feature film. "While I have dabbled in a few TV shows and explored the digital space, Tiku Weds Sheru is a pivotal milestone in my career. Not only is it my first Hindi feature film as a lead actor, I also got the opportunity to work with industry stalwarts like Kangana Ma'am and Nawazuddin Sir. Working alongside Nawazuddin sir has been an enriching experience as an actor, I learned a lot from him. Although our pairing is unconventional, the audience will see a very beautiful relationship between Tiku and Sheru. They have a shared dream that brings them together, and the film is an exploration of their love and aspirations which audiences will enjoy watching," she shared.

Tiku Weds Sheru will be out on Prime Video on June 23.