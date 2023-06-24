Tiku Weds Sheru's Avneet Kaur Visits Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 24, 2023
Actress Avneet Kaur, who plays the lead in the recently-released 'Tiku Weds Sheru', paid a visit to Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple on Saturday
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The 21-year-old was seen dressed in a pretty powder blue dress
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Avneet was seen seeking the Lord's blessings as Tiku Weds Sheru released on OTT
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Tiku Weds Sheru also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The film is Kangana Ranaut's maiden production
Photo by Varinder Chawla
While the film did not really impress the audience, Avneet's performance is being hailed on the internet
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Avneet was seen thanking the paparazzi as they congratulated her on the film
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Tiku Weds Sheru released on Prime Video on June 23
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Thanks For Reading!