Tiku Weds Sheru's Avneet Kaur Visits Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 24, 2023

Actress Avneet Kaur, who plays the lead in the recently-released 'Tiku Weds Sheru', paid a visit to Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple on Saturday

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The 21-year-old was seen dressed in a pretty powder blue dress

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Avneet was seen seeking the Lord's blessings as Tiku Weds Sheru released on OTT

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Tiku Weds Sheru also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The film is Kangana Ranaut's maiden production

Photo by Varinder Chawla

While the film did not really impress the audience, Avneet's performance is being hailed on the internet

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Avneet was seen thanking the paparazzi as they congratulated her on the film

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Tiku Weds Sheru released on Prime Video on June 23

Photo by Varinder Chawla

