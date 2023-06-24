Shweta Tiwari, 42, Raises Temperature In Hot & Wet Shower Photoshoot

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 24, 2023
Actress Shweta Tiwari set the internet on fire with her latest photoshoot in a shower
At 42, Shweta proves age is just a number in the new photos
The mother of two looked sizzling hot as she posed in a shower
Netizens commented under her post in disbelief and in aww of the actress
This is not the first time Shweta has stunned the internet with a bold photoshoot
The actress is often seen dropping steamy pictures of herself on Instagram
For the unawares, Shweta has a daughter, actress Palak Tiwari (22), and a son, Reyansh (6)
Shweta was last seen in the TV show Main Hoon Aparajita
