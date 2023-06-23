7 Stunning Looks Of Shweta Tiwari That Prove Age Is Just A Number

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 23, 2023

At 42, Actress Shweta Tiwari is fit and fabulous Mother who is not letting her age act as an barrier in her career path

Shweta is a single mom who knows how to manage work-life balance

The beautiful mom went through a strict diet plan consisting of a good mix of carbs, proteins, and fats

She is particular about drinking water so she stays well-hydrated throughout the day

Shweta prefers ghee in her meals and high fibre foods

The actress upped her fitness game after she decided to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actress did weight and strength training, and posted videos of her strenuous workouts to inspire her followers

Shweta had admitted back then that it wasn't an easy task to lose weight and it needed 'a lot of dedication, a lot of self control and will power'. However, she added that it's not an impossible task either

