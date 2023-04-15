7 Times Palak Tiwari gave major ethnic fashion goals just like her mother Shweta Tiwari

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 15, 2023
Palak Tiwari's ethnic collection will give you major fashion inspiration. You can opt for a printed colourful lehenga for a family function that will look refreshing and will also, be comfortable
Another lehenga outfit option could be a shimmery blouse and similar lehenga in bright colours like rani pink, yellow etc
White palazzo outfit will look great on any auspicious occasion like pooja at home or in family
When you want to bring out your playful side, then you can opt for a palazzo outfit in pop colours
An embellished blouse with a satin saree is an ideal choice for any wedding festivity
If you love to remain simple yet look beautiful, go for a Chikankari suit like Palak Tiwari
Another one; as Palak seems to be a fan of Chikankari suit
