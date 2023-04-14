Summer hairstyling: Slay the bun look like these 7 Bollywood actresses

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 14, 2023
When you decide to attend an evening party in this hot summer, you can always go for a bun look like Kiara Advani
Planning a day out? You can part your hair from middle and make a loose bun like Sara Ali Khan
For a refreshing look, try a bun with your floral frock, skirt or any other outfit like Deepika Padukone
Even when you decide to wear an Indo-western outfit, you can style your hair into a bun like Alia Bhatt
Bun can make you look stylish and yet make you feel super comfortable. You can experiment with different types of bun with various outfits. Rakul Preet Singh is slaying the bun look in this outfit
When it comes to attending Indian weddings; leaving hair loose is something we all prefer. To break the monotony, why not try something different? Check out this stylish middle partition and tight bun like Janhvi Kapoor
A messy bun like Priyanka Chopra Jonas will look good on any day and any occasion
Thanks For Reading!