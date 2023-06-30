Tiku Weds Sheru: Kangana Ranaut, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur Celebrate Film's Success In Style: SEE PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 30, 2023

The team of 'Tiku Weds Sheru' brought in the film's success with a grand party. See more photos ahead

Directed by Sai Kabir, the film marked the debut of Kangana Ranaut as a producer

As a producer, the 36-year old actress is elated with the audience's response to her maiden project

The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Nawazuddin Sidduqi might have experimented with his romantic side much further through this film, but he must reconsider doing roles that he's been famous for

Avneet Kaur has been praised for her notable debut

Despite the glaring age gap between Nawaz and Avneet, fans have duly appreciated their pairing

Vishal Jethwa

